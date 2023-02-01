No matter how cynical the overall market is, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) performance over the last week is recorded -0.67%

January 31, 2023, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) trading session started at the price of $17.58, that was 1.82% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.92 and dropped to $17.58 before settling in for the closing price of $17.59. A 52-week range for MDRX has been $13.59 – $23.25.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 1.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 216.00%. With a float of $106.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.28, operating margin of +5.79, and the pretax margin is +10.77.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 159,193. In this transaction SVP General Counsel of this company sold 8,642 shares at a rate of $18.42, taking the stock ownership to the 222,604 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Director sold 43,134 for $18.47, making the entire transaction worth $796,827. This insider now owns 32,384 shares in total.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.15) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +8.91 while generating a return on equity of 8.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 216.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 42.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.22 million, its volume of 1.07 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s (MDRX) raw stochastic average was set at 69.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.03 in the near term. At $18.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.35.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) Key Stats

There are 109,260K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.99 billion. As of now, sales total 1,503 M while income totals 134,440 K. Its latest quarter income was 151,920 K while its last quarter net income were 14,530 K.