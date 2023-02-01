No matter how cynical the overall market is TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) performance over the last week is recorded 1.46%

On January 31, 2023, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: RNAZ) opened at $0.87, lower -17.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9423 and dropped to $0.7135 before settling in for the closing price of $0.91. Price fluctuations for RNAZ have ranged from $0.28 to $3.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -194.00% at the time writing. With a float of $8.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.98 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8 employees.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock is 6.90%, while institutional ownership is 15.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 23,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.15, taking the stock ownership to the 893,114 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 12,000 for $1.27, making the entire transaction worth $15,240. This insider now owns 139,377 shares in total.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.3) by -$0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -80.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -194.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: RNAZ) saw its 5-day average volume 1.61 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock’s (RNAZ) raw stochastic average was set at 37.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 142.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 224.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5639, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2352. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8909 in the near term. At $1.0310, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1197. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6621, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5734. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4333.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Key Stats

There are currently 12,977K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.42 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -6,840 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -4,290 K.