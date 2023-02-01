Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.84%

On January 31, 2023, Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) opened at $13.84, higher 2.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.24 and dropped to $13.83 before settling in for the closing price of $13.76. Price fluctuations for NWBI have ranged from $12.04 to $15.35 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 3.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 95.20% at the time writing. With a float of $125.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.32 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2251 workers is very important to gauge.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Northwest Bancshares Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 67.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 25, was worth 26,770. In this transaction SEVP, Commercial Banking of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $13.38, taking the stock ownership to the 30,511 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Director bought 700 for $14.22, making the entire transaction worth $9,954. This insider now owns 2,987 shares in total.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +23.89 while generating a return on equity of 8.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 19.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI)

The latest stats from [Northwest Bancshares Inc., NWBI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.98 million was superior to 0.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s (NWBI) raw stochastic average was set at 40.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.48. The third major resistance level sits at $14.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.66. The third support level lies at $13.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) Key Stats

There are currently 126,988K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.73 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 559,650 K according to its annual income of 133,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 155,710 K and its income totaled 34,650 K.