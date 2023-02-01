Now that AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s volume has hit 0.62 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) on January 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.53, soaring 3.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.53 and dropped to $0.51 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. Within the past 52 weeks, UAVS’s price has moved between $0.30 and $1.54.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 31.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -24.50%. With a float of $79.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 121 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.79, operating margin of -177.22, and the pretax margin is -308.46.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 10.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 26,250. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $0.75, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 75,000 for $0.75, making the entire transaction worth $56,250. This insider now owns 408,750 shares in total.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -308.46 while generating a return on equity of -58.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Trading Performance Indicators

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40

Technical Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.52 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s (UAVS) raw stochastic average was set at 61.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4277, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5961. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5368 in the near term. At $0.5456, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5615. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5121, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4962. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4874.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 46.06 million based on 88,009K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,760 K and income totals -30,110 K. The company made 5,490 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,660 K in sales during its previous quarter.