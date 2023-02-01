Now that Amazon.com Inc.’s volume has hit 68.41 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On January 30, 2023, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) opened at $101.09, lower -1.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $101.74 and dropped to $99.01 before settling in for the closing price of $102.24. Price fluctuations for AMZN have ranged from $81.43 to $170.83 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 28.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 54.90% at the time writing. With a float of $9.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.19 billion.

In an organization with 1544000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.03, operating margin of +5.31, and the pretax margin is +8.12.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Amazon.com Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 60.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 7,017,400. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 260,000 shares at a rate of $26.99, taking the stock ownership to the 13,918,445 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores sold 7,456 for $94.00, making the entire transaction worth $700,864. This insider now owns 533,435 shares in total.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.21) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +7.10 while generating a return on equity of 28.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.00% during the next five years compared to 67.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 77.59 million. That was better than the volume of 76.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.41.

During the past 100 days, Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) raw stochastic average was set at 34.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $112.92. However, in the short run, Amazon.com Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $101.86. Second resistance stands at $103.16. The third major resistance level sits at $104.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $99.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $96.40.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Key Stats

There are currently 10,201,654K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 995.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 469,822 M according to its annual income of 33,364 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 127,101 M and its income totaled 2,872 M.