Now that Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s volume has hit 0.6 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on January 31, 2023, with Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) stock priced at $344.23, up 1.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $350.27 and dropped to $340.49 before settling in for the closing price of $343.46. AMP’s price has ranged from $219.99 to $352.32 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 2.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 88.50%. With a float of $103.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12000 workers is very important to gauge.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Ameriprise Financial Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 3,992,488. In this transaction CEO, GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT of this company sold 11,483 shares at a rate of $347.69, taking the stock ownership to the 16,262 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s PRES-AWM PRODUCTS & SERVICES sold 5,863 for $348.79, making the entire transaction worth $2,044,956. This insider now owns 10,456 shares in total.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $6.43 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of 55.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.66% during the next five years compared to 24.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 22.45, a number that is poised to hit 7.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 33.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)

The latest stats from [Ameriprise Financial Inc., AMP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.62 million was superior to 0.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.36.

During the past 100 days, Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s (AMP) raw stochastic average was set at 97.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $324.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $283.21.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 37.18 billion, the company has a total of 106,417K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,286 M while annual income is 2,559 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,617 M while its latest quarter income was 494,000 K.