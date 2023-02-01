Now that Columbia Sportswear Company’s volume has hit 0.54 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) on January 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $93.03, soaring 3.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $96.05 and dropped to $93.03 before settling in for the closing price of $92.83. Within the past 52 weeks, COLM’s price has moved between $65.02 and $101.64.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 5.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 229.60%. With a float of $32.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8325 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.94, operating margin of +13.72, and the pretax margin is +14.44.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Manufacturing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Columbia Sportswear Company is 47.67%, while institutional ownership is 50.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 36,494. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $72.99, taking the stock ownership to the 5,197 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s EVP, CAO, Gen. Counsel bought 300 for $76.35, making the entire transaction worth $22,904. This insider now owns 19,981 shares in total.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.67) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +11.32 while generating a return on equity of 18.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 229.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.70% during the next five years compared to 14.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) Trading Performance Indicators

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.34, a number that is poised to hit 2.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM)

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.31 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.23.

During the past 100 days, Columbia Sportswear Company’s (COLM) raw stochastic average was set at 99.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $96.96 in the near term. At $98.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $99.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $93.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $91.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $90.92.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.91 billion based on 62,114K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,126 M and income totals 354,110 K. The company made 955,060 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 111,750 K in sales during its previous quarter.