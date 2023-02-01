Now that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volume has hit 0.59 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) on January 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.801, plunging -2.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8097 and dropped to $0.772 before settling in for the closing price of $0.81. Within the past 52 weeks, NRBO’s price has moved between $0.55 and $63.85.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 63.90%. With a float of $6.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.97 million.

In an organization with 5 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$4.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$5.4) by $0.6. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Trading Performance Indicators

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.70 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.64

Technical Analysis of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.98 million. That was better than the volume of 1.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NRBO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 212.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1093, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.4271. However, in the short run, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8091. Second resistance stands at $0.8283. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8468. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7714, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7529. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7337.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.83 million based on 6,503K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -15,280 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,113 K in sales during its previous quarter.