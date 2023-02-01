Now that Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s volume has hit 0.59 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Search
On January 31, 2023, Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) opened at $21.61, higher 0.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.81 and dropped to $21.50 before settling in for the closing price of $21.52. Price fluctuations for RFP have ranged from $11.00 to $21.96 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 0.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.30% at the time writing. With a float of $76.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.90, operating margin of +19.87, and the pretax margin is +13.76.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Paper & Paper Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Resolute Forest Products Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 1,000,426. In this transaction President, Tissue Group of this company sold 47,594 shares at a rate of $21.02, taking the stock ownership to the 123,114 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s SVP, operations sold 9,054 for $21.01, making the entire transaction worth $190,225. This insider now owns 178,086 shares in total.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.26) by $0.49. This company achieved a net margin of +8.38 while generating a return on equity of 23.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP)

The latest stats from [Resolute Forest Products Inc., RFP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.76 million was superior to 0.58 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s (RFP) raw stochastic average was set at 87.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 11.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.98. The third major resistance level sits at $22.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.23.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) Key Stats

There are currently 76,812K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.69 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,664 M according to its annual income of 307,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 974,000 K and its income totaled 87,000 K.

