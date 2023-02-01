NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) volume exceeds 0.87 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) on January 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.50, soaring 1.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.75 and dropped to $16.26 before settling in for the closing price of $16.50. Within the past 52 weeks, NS’s price has moved between $12.80 and $18.05.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 68.60%. With a float of $98.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.31 million.

The firm has a total of 1267 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.28, operating margin of +26.28, and the pretax margin is +2.60.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Midstream industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NuStar Energy L.P. is 11.00%, while institutional ownership is 57.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 1,744,279. In this transaction Director of this company bought 110,299 shares at a rate of $15.81, taking the stock ownership to the 10,014,333 shares.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.33) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +2.36 while generating a return on equity of 2.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.20% during the next five years compared to -22.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) Trading Performance Indicators

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NuStar Energy L.P. (NS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NuStar Energy L.P., NS], we can find that recorded value of 0.6 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, NuStar Energy L.P.’s (NS) raw stochastic average was set at 82.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.08. The third major resistance level sits at $17.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.93.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.88 billion based on 110,314K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,619 M and income totals 38,230 K. The company made 413,240 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 59,630 K in sales during its previous quarter.