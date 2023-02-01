Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) soared 4.40 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

January 31, 2023, Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) trading session started at the price of $8.43, that was 4.40% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.81 and dropped to $8.411 before settling in for the closing price of $8.40. A 52-week range for LPRO has been $6.11 – $21.12.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 205.60%. With a float of $112.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 132 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.37, operating margin of +69.69, and the pretax margin is +88.65.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Open Lending Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Open Lending Corporation is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.70%.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +67.74 while generating a return on equity of 157.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 205.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.56 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Open Lending Corporation’s (LPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 58.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.92 in the near term. At $9.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.12.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) Key Stats

There are 126,300K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.09 billion. As of now, sales total 215,660 K while income totals 146,080 K. Its latest quarter income was 50,660 K while its last quarter net income were 24,530 K.