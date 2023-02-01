Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 79,730 K

A new trading day began on January 31, 2023, with Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) stock priced at $9.16, up 5.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.67 and dropped to $9.16 before settling in for the closing price of $9.17. ONL’s price has ranged from $8.20 to $18.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

With a float of $53.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.63 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 26 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.09, operating margin of +23.29, and the pretax margin is -59.33.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Orion Office REIT Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.30%.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.94 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -59.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Orion Office REIT Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL)

The latest stats from [Orion Office REIT Inc., ONL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.29 million was inferior to 0.31 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Orion Office REIT Inc.’s (ONL) raw stochastic average was set at 58.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.00. The third major resistance level sits at $10.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.81.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 540.01 million, the company has a total of 56,635K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 79,730 K while annual income is -47,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 51,770 K while its latest quarter income was -53,050 K.