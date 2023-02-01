Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) is expecting 80.62% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on January 31, 2023, with Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) stock priced at $0.4785, up 13.87% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.53 and dropped to $0.4555 before settling in for the closing price of $0.46. OTMO’s price has ranged from $0.20 to $2.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -54.40%. With a float of $101.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.77 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 128 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is 28.08%, while institutional ownership is 48.80%.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32 and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.16 million, its volume of 0.26 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s (OTMO) raw stochastic average was set at 92.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4331, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7039. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5507 in the near term. At $0.5776, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6252. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4762, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4286. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4017.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 65.17 million, the company has a total of 133,007K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,720 K while annual income is -30,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,970 K while its latest quarter income was -36,960 K.