Photronics Inc. (PLAB) 20 Days SMA touches -2.16%: The odds favor the bear

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) on January 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $18.50, plunging -7.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.5251 and dropped to $17.02 before settling in for the closing price of $18.82. Within the past 52 weeks, PLAB’s price has moved between $13.87 and $25.81.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 12.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 117.10%. With a float of $59.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1828 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.68, operating margin of +25.70, and the pretax margin is +28.99.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Photronics Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 34,660. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $17.33, taking the stock ownership to the 56,379 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $18.94, making the entire transaction worth $37,880. This insider now owns 58,379 shares in total.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 7/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.5) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +14.41 while generating a return on equity of 14.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 117.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 59.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Photronics Inc. (PLAB)

Looking closely at Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Photronics Inc.’s (PLAB) raw stochastic average was set at 57.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.18. However, in the short run, Photronics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.34. Second resistance stands at $19.19. The third major resistance level sits at $19.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.33.

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.09 billion based on 61,738K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 824,550 K and income totals 118,790 K. The company made 210,270 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 37,060 K in sales during its previous quarter.