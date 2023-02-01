Phunware Inc. (PHUN) 20 Days SMA touches 10.24%: The odds favor the bear

On January 31, 2023, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) opened at $1.03, higher 1.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.09 and dropped to $1.03 before settling in for the closing price of $1.06. Price fluctuations for PHUN have ranged from $0.75 to $3.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -41.50% at the time writing. With a float of $95.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.82 million.

The firm has a total of 120 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Phunware Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 12.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 18,404. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.92, taking the stock ownership to the 188,776 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 259,722 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $239,394. This insider now owns 803,713 shares in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Phunware Inc. (PHUN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Phunware Inc., PHUN], we can find that recorded value of 1.13 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) raw stochastic average was set at 27.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9737, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3128. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1033. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1267. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0067. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9833.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Key Stats

There are currently 102,628K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 108.71 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,640 K according to its annual income of -53,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,760 K and its income totaled -8,020 K.