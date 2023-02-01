Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) posted a 3.12% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) kicked off on Tuesday, up 0.95% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $15.71. Over the past 52 weeks, DOC has traded in a range of $13.42-$18.83.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 22.30%. With a float of $226.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.53 million.

The firm has a total of 89 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.49, operating margin of +27.24, and the pretax margin is +18.96.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Physicians Realty Trust is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 98,888. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,575 shares at a rate of $15.04, taking the stock ownership to the 25,635 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Director bought 17,760 for $15.16, making the entire transaction worth $269,242. This insider now owns 19,060 shares in total.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +18.35 while generating a return on equity of 3.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.70% during the next five years compared to 11.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Physicians Realty Trust’s (DOC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 132.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Physicians Realty Trust, DOC], we can find that recorded value of 1.53 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Physicians Realty Trust’s (DOC) raw stochastic average was set at 61.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.02. The third major resistance level sits at $16.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.47.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.59 billion has total of 228,261K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 457,700 K in contrast with the sum of 83,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 131,510 K and last quarter income was 62,960 K.