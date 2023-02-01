Polaris Inc. (PII) is expecting 12.79% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) kicked off on January 31, 2023, at the price of $111.00, up 7.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $114.92 and dropped to $108.22 before settling in for the closing price of $106.62. Over the past 52 weeks, PII has traded in a range of $91.86-$127.37.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 12.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 295.10%. With a float of $54.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 16000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.81, operating margin of +7.99, and the pretax margin is +7.63.

Polaris Inc. (PII) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. The insider ownership of Polaris Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 2,920,764. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 24,500 shares at a rate of $119.21, taking the stock ownership to the 61,202 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s President – PG&A sold 12,000 for $120.14, making the entire transaction worth $1,441,680. This insider now owns 20,583 shares in total.

Polaris Inc. (PII) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.82) by $0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +6.02 while generating a return on equity of 41.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 295.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 19.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Polaris Inc.’s (PII) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.16, a number that is poised to hit 3.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Polaris Inc. (PII)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.56 million, its volume of 0.95 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.50.

During the past 100 days, Polaris Inc.’s (PII) raw stochastic average was set at 91.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $106.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $117.10 in the near term. At $119.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $123.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $110.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $105.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $103.70.

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.61 billion has total of 57,959K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,198 M in contrast with the sum of 493,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,341 M and last quarter income was 186,300 K.