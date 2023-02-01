PPG (PPG Industries Inc.) climbed 2.11 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) kicked off on January 31, 2023, at the price of $128.35, up 2.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $130.47 and dropped to $127.65 before settling in for the closing price of $127.65. Over the past 52 weeks, PPG has traded in a range of $107.06-$159.16.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 3.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 33.60%. With a float of $234.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 49300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.00, operating margin of +9.70, and the pretax margin is +7.82.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of PPG Industries Inc. is 0.27%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 24, was worth 2,791,985. In this transaction Sr. VP and General Counsel of this company sold 21,757 shares at a rate of $128.33, taking the stock ownership to the 10,577 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 27, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 30,086 for $129.90, making the entire transaction worth $3,908,273. This insider now owns 24,693 shares in total.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.65) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.46% during the next five years compared to 23.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PPG Industries Inc.’s (PPG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PPG Industries Inc. (PPG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.64 million, its volume of 1.78 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.51.

During the past 100 days, PPG Industries Inc.’s (PPG) raw stochastic average was set at 75.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $129.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $123.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $131.32 in the near term. At $132.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $134.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $128.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $126.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $125.68.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 30.72 billion has total of 235,027K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,652 M in contrast with the sum of 1,026 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,185 M and last quarter income was 238,000 K.