Recent developments with Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.73 cents.

A new trading day began on January 30, 2023, with Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) stock priced at $70.49, down -2.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.49 and dropped to $69.08 before settling in for the closing price of $70.82. APO’s price has ranged from $45.62 to $71.72 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 23.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 16.20%. With a float of $328.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2153 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.24, operating margin of +138.03, and the pretax margin is +135.89.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Apollo Global Management Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 56.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 1,049,451. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 14,781 shares at a rate of $71.00, taking the stock ownership to the 49,479 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 18,552 for $71.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,317,192. This insider now owns 310,410 shares in total.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.94 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +50.91 while generating a return on equity of 69.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.97% during the next five years compared to 28.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Apollo Global Management Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.54, a number that is poised to hit 1.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

The latest stats from [Apollo Global Management Inc., APO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.28 million was superior to 2.08 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.95.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s (APO) raw stochastic average was set at 91.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.17.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 39.42 billion, the company has a total of 572,284K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,952 M while annual income is 1,838 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 672,850 K while its latest quarter income was 23,430 K.