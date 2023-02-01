Search
Recent developments with Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.06 cents.

Company News

January 31, 2023, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) trading session started at the price of $17.98, that was 0.83% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.18 and dropped to $17.83 before settling in for the closing price of $17.99. A 52-week range for GNK has been $11.92 – $27.15.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 32.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 179.40%. With a float of $39.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.53 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 990 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.35, operating margin of +35.63, and the pretax margin is +33.27.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 362,020. In this transaction Director of this company sold 22,887 shares at a rate of $15.82, taking the stock ownership to the 74,781 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s Director sold 62,512 for $15.65, making the entire transaction worth $978,313. This insider now owns 55,824 shares in total.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.12) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +33.27 while generating a return on equity of 21.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 179.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

The latest stats from [Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, GNK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.77 million was inferior to 0.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s (GNK) raw stochastic average was set at 93.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.40. The third major resistance level sits at $18.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.70. The third support level lies at $17.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Key Stats

There are 42,327K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 740.84 million. As of now, sales total 547,130 K while income totals 182,010 K. Its latest quarter income was 135,970 K while its last quarter net income were 40,830 K.

