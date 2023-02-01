Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Recent developments with Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.12 cents.

Company News

January 31, 2023, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) trading session started at the price of $47.35, that was 1.98% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.79 and dropped to $47.35 before settling in for the closing price of $46.99. A 52-week range for ITCI has been $42.42 – $66.00.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 202.50% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -8.40%. With a float of $92.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.52 million.

In an organization with 512 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +90.41, operating margin of -340.90, and the pretax margin is -339.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 254,100. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $50.82, taking the stock ownership to the 29,233 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Chairman, President & CEO sold 33,083 for $55.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,819,565. This insider now owns 1,100,309 shares in total.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.76) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -339.04 while generating a return on equity of -52.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 24.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.52 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.78.

During the past 100 days, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s (ITCI) raw stochastic average was set at 43.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.10. However, in the short run, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.69. Second resistance stands at $49.46. The third major resistance level sits at $50.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.58. The third support level lies at $45.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) Key Stats

There are 94,705K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.64 billion. As of now, sales total 83,800 K while income totals -284,130 K. Its latest quarter income was 71,870 K while its last quarter net income were -53,510 K.

