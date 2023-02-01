Recent developments with SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.31 cents.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) on January 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $305.17, soaring 5.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $319.35 and dropped to $304.33 before settling in for the closing price of $301.87. Within the past 52 weeks, SEDG’s price has moved between $190.15 and $375.90.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 52.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.20%. With a float of $55.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.73 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3964 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.03, operating margin of +10.48, and the pretax margin is +9.53.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 90.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 17, was worth 1,579,813. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $315.96, taking the stock ownership to the 140,485 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 5,000 for $330.20, making the entire transaction worth $1,650,995. This insider now owns 150,938 shares in total.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.39) by -$0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +8.61 while generating a return on equity of 14.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.89% during the next five years compared to 39.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Trading Performance Indicators

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.04, a number that is poised to hit 1.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

The latest stats from [SolarEdge Technologies Inc., SEDG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.89 million was inferior to 0.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 15.56.

During the past 100 days, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s (SEDG) raw stochastic average was set at 85.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $303.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $278.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $324.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $329.29. The third major resistance level sits at $339.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $309.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $299.25. The third support level lies at $294.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.66 billion based on 55,895K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,964 M and income totals 169,170 K. The company made 836,720 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 24,740 K in sales during its previous quarter.