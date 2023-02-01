Recent developments with UGI Corporation (UGI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.10 cents.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) kicked off on Tuesday, up 1.87% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $39.10. Over the past 52 weeks, UGI has traded in a range of $31.19-$46.13.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 10.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -27.00%. With a float of $208.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $209.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.15, operating margin of +4.43, and the pretax margin is +13.71.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas Industry. The insider ownership of UGI Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 84.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 495,210. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,750 shares at a rate of $38.84, taking the stock ownership to the 465,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary sold 75,000 for $35.31, making the entire transaction worth $2,648,250. This insider now owns 61,109 shares in total.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.12) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +10.61 while generating a return on equity of 18.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.60% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at UGI Corporation’s (UGI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.96 and is forecasted to reach 2.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UGI Corporation (UGI)

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.53 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, UGI Corporation’s (UGI) raw stochastic average was set at 83.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $40.31 in the near term. At $40.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.40. The third support level lies at $37.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.32 billion has total of 209,709K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,106 M in contrast with the sum of 1,073 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,934 M and last quarter income was 244,000 K.