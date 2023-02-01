Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) posted a -1.21% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on January 31, 2023, with Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) stock priced at $66.45, up 0.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.94 and dropped to $65.89 before settling in for the closing price of $66.59. QSR’s price has ranged from $46.68 to $68.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 6.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 68.40%. With a float of $302.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $306.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.32, operating margin of +33.33, and the pretax margin is +23.82.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Restaurant Brands International Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 86.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 257,248. In this transaction Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas of this company sold 3,955 shares at a rate of $65.04, taking the stock ownership to the 15,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s Pres., Tim Hortons Americas sold 9,314 for $65.04, making the entire transaction worth $605,796. This insider now owns 136,193 shares in total.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.96 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.60 while generating a return on equity of 37.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.59% during the next five years compared to 13.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.07 million, its volume of 0.79 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s (QSR) raw stochastic average was set at 90.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $67.28 in the near term. At $67.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $68.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $65.18.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.60 billion, the company has a total of 307,460K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,739 M while annual income is 838,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,726 M while its latest quarter income was 360,000 K.