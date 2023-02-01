Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) last year’s performance of -11.48% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) on January 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $62.42, soaring 1.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.64 and dropped to $62.38 before settling in for the closing price of $62.27. Within the past 52 weeks, REXR’s price has moved between $48.74 and $84.68.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 29.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 57.60%. With a float of $194.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 186 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.79, operating margin of +31.86, and the pretax margin is +30.09.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Industrial industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is 0.51%, while institutional ownership is 98.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 1,001,856. In this transaction Co-CEO, Co-President of this company sold 15,350 shares at a rate of $65.27, taking the stock ownership to the 52,720 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 25, when Company’s Co-CEO, Co-President sold 16,402 for $62.15, making the entire transaction worth $1,019,361. This insider now owns 68,070 shares in total.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +28.20 while generating a return on equity of 3.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 17.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 66.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR)

Looking closely at Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.97 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.49.

During the past 100 days, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s (REXR) raw stochastic average was set at 86.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.54. However, in the short run, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $63.95. Second resistance stands at $64.42. The third major resistance level sits at $65.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $61.43.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.15 billion based on 183,493K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 452,240 K and income totals 128,240 K. The company made 162,750 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 39,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.