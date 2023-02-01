Rio Tinto Group (RIO)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) on January 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $78.98, plunging -0.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.74 and dropped to $78.93 before settling in for the closing price of $79.61. Within the past 52 weeks, RIO’s price has moved between $50.92 and $84.01.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 13.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 115.90%. With a float of $1.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 49000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.84, operating margin of +44.89, and the pretax margin is +46.92.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto Group is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +33.22 while generating a return on equity of 42.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 38.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.86

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.81 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.51.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 94.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $79.47 in the near term. At $80.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $80.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $77.85.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 130.78 billion based on 1,249,401K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 63,495 M and income totals 21,094 M.