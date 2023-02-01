Search
Sana Meer
Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) volume exceeds 0.94 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on January 31, 2023, with Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) stock priced at $3.21, up 4.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.30 and dropped to $3.18 before settling in for the closing price of $3.16. SB’s price has ranged from $2.35 to $5.12 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 24.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 683.10%. With a float of $70.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.43 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 790 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.22, operating margin of +52.39, and the pretax margin is +52.99.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Safe Bulkers Inc. is 67.90%, while institutional ownership is 27.30%.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.4 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +52.99 while generating a return on equity of 30.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 683.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.00% during the next five years compared to 30.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Safe Bulkers Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)

Looking closely at Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.72 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Safe Bulkers Inc.’s (SB) raw stochastic average was set at 93.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.40. However, in the short run, Safe Bulkers Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.33. Second resistance stands at $3.38. The third major resistance level sits at $3.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.09.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 385.03 million, the company has a total of 121,641K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 329,030 K while annual income is 174,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 93,710 K while its latest quarter income was 50,990 K.

