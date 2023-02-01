Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) posted a 35.71% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) on January 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.85, soaring 6.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.04 and dropped to $1.72 before settling in for the closing price of $1.79. Within the past 52 weeks, STSS’s price has moved between $0.82 and $3.62.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -99.30%. With a float of $5.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3 employees.

Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Instruments & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sharps Technology Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 2.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 4,030. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $1.34, taking the stock ownership to the 53,082 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 2,000 for $1.37, making the entire transaction worth $2,739. This insider now owns 50,082 shares in total.

Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -176.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -99.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58

Technical Analysis of Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS)

Looking closely at Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.71 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Sharps Technology Inc.’s (STSS) raw stochastic average was set at 87.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 113.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Sharps Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0533. Second resistance stands at $2.2067. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5667. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4133.

Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.30 million based on 9,207K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -4,664 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,398 K in sales during its previous quarter.