Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -23.62%

On January 31, 2023, Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) opened at $0.2176, lower -19.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.218 and dropped to $0.175 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Price fluctuations for SMFL have ranged from $0.19 to $3.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -156.30% at the time writing. With a float of $18.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.01 million.

In an organization with 114 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.16, operating margin of -58.09, and the pretax margin is -86.07.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Smart for Life Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 298,377. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,161,000 shares at a rate of $0.26, taking the stock ownership to the 5,229,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 1,161,000 for $0.26, making the entire transaction worth $298,377. This insider now owns 5,229,000 shares in total.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -86.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -156.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.55 million. That was better than the volume of 0.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Smart for Life Inc.’s (SMFL) raw stochastic average was set at 0.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 112.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2917, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4717. However, in the short run, Smart for Life Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2041. Second resistance stands at $0.2325. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2471. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1611, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1465. The third support level lies at $0.1181 if the price breaches the second support level.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) Key Stats

There are currently 36,103K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.96 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,020 K according to its annual income of -7,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,360 K and its income totaled -1,950 K.