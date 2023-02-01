Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) average volume reaches $656.81K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

January 31, 2023, Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU) trading session started at the price of $1.43, that was 4.20% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.50 and dropped to $1.37 before settling in for the closing price of $1.43. A 52-week range for SPRU has been $0.69 – $2.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 127.00%. With a float of $93.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.90 million.

The firm has a total of 177 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.46, operating margin of -377.60, and the pretax margin is +184.55.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Spruce Power Holding Corporatio stocks. The insider ownership of Spruce Power Holding Corporatio is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 31.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 64,158. In this transaction Director of this company bought 77,523 shares at a rate of $0.83, taking the stock ownership to the 187,515 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s President bought 10,000 for $0.90, making the entire transaction worth $9,000. This insider now owns 1,637,112 shares in total.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +184.55 while generating a return on equity of 10.46.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47

Technical Analysis of Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Spruce Power Holding Corporatio, SPRU], we can find that recorded value of 0.61 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Spruce Power Holding Corporatio’s (SPRU) raw stochastic average was set at 96.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0462, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1452. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5367. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5833. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3233. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2767.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU) Key Stats

There are 144,121K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 205.83 million. As of now, sales total 15,600 K while income totals 28,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 8,360 K while its last quarter net income were -22,010 K.