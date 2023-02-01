SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) average volume reaches $880.37K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Search
A new trading day began on January 31, 2023, with SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) stock priced at $8.90, up 2.59% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.12 and dropped to $8.82 before settling in for the closing price of $8.88. SXC’s price has ranged from $5.72 to $9.82 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 3.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 128.80%. With a float of $82.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 279 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.96, operating margin of +9.72, and the pretax margin is +4.61.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Coking Coal Industry. The insider ownership of SunCoke Energy Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.60%.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.98 while generating a return on equity of 8.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 128.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 18.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SunCoke Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC)

Looking closely at SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.6 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, SunCoke Energy Inc.’s (SXC) raw stochastic average was set at 93.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.58. However, in the short run, SunCoke Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.21. Second resistance stands at $9.32. The third major resistance level sits at $9.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.72. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.61.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 771.53 million, the company has a total of 83,402K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,456 M while annual income is 43,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 516,800 K while its latest quarter income was 41,400 K.

