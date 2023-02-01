The Toro Company (TTC) is expecting 4.38% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) on January 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $109.40, soaring 2.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $111.645 and dropped to $108.325 before settling in for the closing price of $108.67. Within the past 52 weeks, TTC’s price has moved between $71.86 and $117.66.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 12.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.10%. With a float of $103.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11287 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.26, operating margin of +12.76, and the pretax margin is +12.25.

The Toro Company (TTC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Tools & Accessories industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Toro Company is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 88.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 11, was worth 187,955. In this transaction Group VP, Contractor & Res of this company sold 1,630 shares at a rate of $115.31, taking the stock ownership to the 2,708 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 10, when Company’s VP, International sold 430 for $116.62, making the entire transaction worth $50,145. This insider now owns 4,204 shares in total.

The Toro Company (TTC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 7/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.12) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +9.83 while generating a return on equity of 35.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.20% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) Trading Performance Indicators

The Toro Company (TTC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 70.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Toro Company (TTC)

Looking closely at The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.5 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.48.

During the past 100 days, The Toro Company’s (TTC) raw stochastic average was set at 81.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $111.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.27. However, in the short run, The Toro Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $112.67. Second resistance stands at $113.82. The third major resistance level sits at $115.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $107.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $106.03.

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.63 billion based on 104,008K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,515 M and income totals 443,340 K. The company made 1,172 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 117,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.