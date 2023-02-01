United Rentals Inc. (URI) posted a 11.97% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on January 31, 2023, with United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) stock priced at $430.01, up 2.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $441.17 and dropped to $425.545 before settling in for the closing price of $429.04. URI’s price has ranged from $230.54 to $438.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 11.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 55.80%. With a float of $68.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.39 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 24600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. The insider ownership of United Rentals Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 93.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 2,068,946. In this transaction EVP, Chief Admin. Officer of this company sold 4,761 shares at a rate of $434.56, taking the stock ownership to the 15,942 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s VP, Controller sold 519 for $432.00, making the entire transaction worth $224,208. This insider now owns 2,235 shares in total.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $9.27 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.70% during the next five years compared to 31.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are United Rentals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 29.75, a number that is poised to hit 7.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 44.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Rentals Inc. (URI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.76 million, its volume of 1.14 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 12.18.

During the past 100 days, United Rentals Inc.’s (URI) raw stochastic average was set at 99.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $369.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $312.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $446.23 in the near term. At $451.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $461.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $430.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $420.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $414.98.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 30.40 billion, the company has a total of 69,308K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,642 M while annual income is 2,105 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,296 M while its latest quarter income was 639,000 K.