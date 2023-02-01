Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) last year’s performance of -2.70% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on January 31, 2023, with Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) stock priced at $179.58, up 2.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $183.33 and dropped to $179.06 before settling in for the closing price of $178.38. VMC’s price has ranged from $137.54 to $193.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 14.40%. With a float of $132.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.00 million.

The firm has a total of 11437 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Building Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Vulcan Materials Company is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 92.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 360,000. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $180.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,970 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 3,377 for $165.23, making the entire transaction worth $557,985. This insider now owns 3,970 shares in total.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.53 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.57% during the next five years compared to 10.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vulcan Materials Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 100.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.57, a number that is poised to hit 1.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vulcan Materials Company, VMC], we can find that recorded value of 0.73 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.82.

During the past 100 days, Vulcan Materials Company’s (VMC) raw stochastic average was set at 83.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $179.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $166.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $184.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $186.18. The third major resistance level sits at $189.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $180.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $177.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $176.21.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 24.51 billion, the company has a total of 132,907K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,552 M while annual income is 670,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,088 M while its latest quarter income was 177,100 K.