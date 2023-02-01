Search
Shaun Noe
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -25.11% last month.

January 31, 2023, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) trading session started at the price of $1.86, that was -5.56% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.8899 and dropped to $1.59 before settling in for the closing price of $1.80. A 52-week range for CNET has been $1.40 – $6.30.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 6.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 65.50%. With a float of $5.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 85 employees.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is 20.29%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 31.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18

Technical Analysis of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) saw its 5-day average volume 0.2 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s (CNET) raw stochastic average was set at 2.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.7127, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1282. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8633 in the near term. At $2.0265, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1632. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5634, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4267. The third support level lies at $1.2635 if the price breaches the second support level.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Key Stats

There are 7,166K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.34 million. As of now, sales total 47,330 K while income totals -2,750 K. Its latest quarter income was 7,220 K while its last quarter net income were -2,840 K.

Newsletter

 

A major move is in the offing as Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) market cap hits 1.24 billion

Steve Mayer -
Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) on January 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.81, soaring 1.54% from the...
Read more

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) last year’s performance of -79.34% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
On January 31, 2023, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB) opened at $1.60, higher 3.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 79,730 K

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on January 31, 2023, with Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) stock priced at $9.16, up 5.23% from the...
Read more

