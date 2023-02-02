Search
Sana Meer
A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) as it 5-day change was 6.38%

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) open the trading on February 01, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.11% to $56.99. During the day, the stock rose to $57.40 and sunk to $54.89 before settling in for the price of $55.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KKR posted a 52-week range of $41.77-$73.30.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 50.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 64.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 116.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $859.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $741.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $50.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Asset Management industry. KKR & Co. Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.00%, in contrast to 55.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 22, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 32,842,183 shares at the rate of 9.41, making the entire transaction reach 309,012,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 13, Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,750,000 for 14.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 81,075,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 572,354 in total.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.95) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 116.10% and is forecasted to reach 4.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.32% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 64.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.29.

In the same vein, KKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.66, a figure that is expected to reach 0.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

[KKR & Co. Inc., KKR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.90% While, its Average True Range was 1.68.

Raw Stochastic average of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.22% that was lower than 43.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

