A look at Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (ADN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On January 31, 2023, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) opened at $1.92, higher 1.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.00 and dropped to $1.90 before settling in for the closing price of $1.87. Price fluctuations for ADN have ranged from $1.13 to $4.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -561.80% at the time writing. With a float of $25.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.72 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.15, operating margin of -635.74, and the pretax margin is -303.39.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is 13.80%, while institutional ownership is 24.70%.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -290.34 while generating a return on equity of -39.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -561.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.26 million, its volume of 0.33 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (ADN) raw stochastic average was set at 10.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8818, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2887. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9667 in the near term. At $2.0333, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8333. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.7667.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Key Stats

There are currently 51,718K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 95.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,070 K according to its annual income of -20,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,400 K and its income totaled -11,470 K.