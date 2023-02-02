A major move is in the offing as Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) market cap hits 62.20 million

A new trading day began on January 31, 2023, with Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) stock priced at $0.71, down -6.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.72 and dropped to $0.65 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. ADVM’s price has ranged from $0.53 to $1.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 38.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -7.60%. With a float of $96.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 188 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.07, operating margin of -1934.12, and the pretax margin is -1940.53.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 4,570. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 4,272 shares at a rate of $1.07, taking the stock ownership to the 39,061 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s insider section sold 13,305 for $1.07, making the entire transaction worth $14,232. This insider now owns 273,251 shares in total.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -1940.53 while generating a return on equity of -38.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)

Looking closely at Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.76 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s (ADVM) raw stochastic average was set at 17.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6487, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9945. However, in the short run, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6974. Second resistance stands at $0.7437. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7674. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6274, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6037. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5574.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 62.20 million, the company has a total of 99,729K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,500 K while annual income is -145,540 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -40,131 K.