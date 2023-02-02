American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) is expecting 11.54% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On January 31, 2023, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) opened at $47.08, higher 1.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.99 and dropped to $46.54 before settling in for the closing price of $47.12. Price fluctuations for AEL have ranged from $28.05 to $47.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -34.00% at the time writing. With a float of $84.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.71 million.

The firm has a total of 800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 09, was worth 1,000,078. In this transaction EVP-Chief Risk Officer of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $40.00, taking the stock ownership to the 36,439 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director sold 4,237 for $34.84, making the entire transaction worth $147,607. This insider now owns 51,003 shares in total.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.71) by $0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +11.71 while generating a return on equity of 7.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.81% during the next five years compared to 36.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, AEL], we can find that recorded value of 0.57 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s (AEL) raw stochastic average was set at 98.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $48.84. The third major resistance level sits at $49.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.35.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) Key Stats

There are currently 85,702K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.99 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,689 M according to its annual income of 473,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 491,850 K and its income totaled 312,600 K.