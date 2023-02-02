Azul S.A. (AZUL) is predicted to post EPS of -0.44 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on February 01, 2023, Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) started slowly as it slid -1.98% to $6.92. During the day, the stock rose to $6.98 and sunk to $6.615 before settling in for the price of $7.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZUL posted a 52-week range of $5.29-$17.46.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $794.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.83.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 13215 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.79, operating margin was -1.68 and Pretax Margin of -42.23.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.86) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -42.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Azul S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.50% and is forecasted to reach -1.41 in the upcoming year.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Azul S.A. (AZUL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.96.

In the same vein, AZUL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.99, a figure that is expected to reach -0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Azul S.A. (AZUL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Azul S.A., AZUL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.11 million was better the volume of 2.02 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Azul S.A. (AZUL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.58%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.97% that was lower than 85.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.