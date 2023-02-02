Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $74.38: Right on the Precipice

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) started the day on February 01, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.95% at $71.23. During the day, the stock rose to $72.94 and sunk to $70.81 before settling in for the price of $72.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BMY posted a 52-week range of $62.90-$81.43.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 19.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 178.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.13 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.12 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $152.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $75.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $74.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.07%, in contrast to 79.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 09, this organization’s EVP, Chief Human Resources sold 16,250 shares at the rate of 80.45, making the entire transaction reach 1,307,312 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 34,226. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 07, Company’s EVP, Research & Early Dev. sold 45,910 for 78.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,621,381. This particular insider is now the holder of 57,079 in total.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.83) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 178.00% and is forecasted to reach 8.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.67% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.22, and its Beta score is 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.75.

In the same vein, BMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.07, a figure that is expected to reach 1.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.19 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 8.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.89% While, its Average True Range was 1.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.48% that was lower than 19.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.