Campbell Soup Company (CPB) EPS growth this year is -24.20%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 01, 2023, Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.50% to $51.67. During the day, the stock rose to $52.25 and sunk to $51.54 before settling in for the price of $51.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPB posted a 52-week range of $41.72-$57.78.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 8.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $299.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $192.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.18.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Campbell Soup Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 52.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 21, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 37,354 shares at the rate of 56.86, making the entire transaction reach 2,123,948 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 99,385. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 08, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 1,800 for 56.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,980. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,645 in total.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 7/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.56) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Campbell Soup Company (CPB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.65, and its Beta score is 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.51.

In the same vein, CPB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.63, a figure that is expected to reach 0.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Campbell Soup Company, CPB]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.28 million was inferior to the volume of 2.51 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.97.

Raw Stochastic average of Campbell Soup Company (CPB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.11% that was lower than 23.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.