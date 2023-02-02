Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) 14-day ATR is 1.34: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) started the day on February 01, 2023, with a price increase of 68.33% at $11.80. During the day, the stock rose to $12.39 and sunk to $6.87 before settling in for the price of $7.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CETX posted a 52-week range of $3.15-$27.30.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -16.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $0.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.09.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 385 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.97, operating margin was -26.96 and Pretax Margin of -26.85.

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Conglomerates Industry. Cemtrex Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.85%, in contrast to 2.70% institutional ownership.

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -25.90 while generating a return on equity of -71.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cemtrex Inc. (CETX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.18.

In the same vein, CETX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -18.74.

Technical Analysis of Cemtrex Inc. (CETX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.42 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.69% While, its Average True Range was 1.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 234.79% that was higher than 151.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.