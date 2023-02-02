Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) surge 36.97% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on February 01, 2023, Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) started slowly as it slid -5.66% to $1.00. During the day, the stock rose to $1.04 and sunk to $0.935 before settling in for the price of $1.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNTX posted a 52-week range of $0.60-$2.79.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -207.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8945, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4601.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Context Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 32.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 30, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 7,027 shares at the rate of 0.70, making the entire transaction reach 4,901 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 143,232. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 23, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 6,839 for 0.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,901. This particular insider is now the holder of 136,205 in total.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -53.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Context Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -207.90% and is forecasted to reach -1.59 in the upcoming year.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13.

In the same vein, CNTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.90, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Context Therapeutics Inc., CNTX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 15.93 million was better the volume of 5.55 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.1498.

Raw Stochastic average of Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.58%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 38.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 191.84% that was higher than 124.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.