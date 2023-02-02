Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) went down -2.16% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 01, 2023, Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.16% to $6.35. During the day, the stock rose to $6.80 and sunk to $6.1409 before settling in for the price of $6.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COSM posted a 52-week range of $1.69-$98.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 52.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.89.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 95 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.01, operating margin was -8.06 and Pretax Margin of -13.95.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.00%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 19, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 260,870 shares at the rate of 11.50, making the entire transaction reach 3,000,005 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,130,774. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 28, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 801,261 for 0.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 497,984. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,135,429 in total.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.94.

In the same vein, COSM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -46.26.

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cosmos Holdings Inc., COSM]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.21 million was inferior to the volume of 8.85 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.15% While, its Average True Range was 1.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 265.56% that was lower than 376.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) EPS is poised to hit -0.18 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Shaun Noe -
Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) open the trading on February 01, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 12.78% to $1.50. During the day,...
Read more

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) last month volatility was 2.59%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer -
Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) established initial surge of 3.03% at $32.65, as the Stock market unbolted on February 01, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) average volume reaches $335.59K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Steve Mayer -
As on February 01, 2023, TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.91% to $1.11. During the day,...
Read more

