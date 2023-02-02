CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.87

As on February 01, 2023, CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.42% to $79.01. During the day, the stock rose to $79.59 and sunk to $76.445 before settling in for the price of $77.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSGP posted a 52-week range of $49.00-$85.37.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 18.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $406.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $402.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $78.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $70.60.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 4742 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +77.78, operating margin was +22.24 and Pretax Margin of +20.78.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 03, this organization’s Director sold 3,650 shares at the rate of 78.92, making the entire transaction reach 288,058 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,734. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 28, Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 1,296 for 82.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 107,322. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,900 in total.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +15.05 while generating a return on equity of 5.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $92.30, and its Beta score is 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 88.14.

In the same vein, CSGP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.86, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [CoStar Group Inc., CSGP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.23 million was better the volume of 1.77 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.08% While, its Average True Range was 1.83.

Raw Stochastic average of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.78% that was lower than 30.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.