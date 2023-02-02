Search
Shaun Noe
Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) average volume reaches $5.06M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Company News

A new trading day began on January 31, 2023, with Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) stock priced at $0.2834, down -10.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2943 and dropped to $0.26 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. CRKN’s price has ranged from $0.05 to $3.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 75.50%. With a float of $16.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.64 million.

The firm has a total of 30 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is 19.38%, while institutional ownership is 20.80%.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.29 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -846.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Crown ElectroKinetics Corp., CRKN], we can find that recorded value of 1.32 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s (CRKN) raw stochastic average was set at 37.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 191.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2119, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5933. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2829. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3057. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3172. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2486, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2371. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2143.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.89 million, the company has a total of 20,244K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -40,755 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,116 K.

