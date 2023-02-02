Dana Incorporated (DAN) with a beta value of 2.39 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) on January 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $17.44, soaring 5.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.17 and dropped to $17.40 before settling in for the closing price of $17.22. Within the past 52 weeks, DAN’s price has moved between $11.17 and $23.07.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 9.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 728.10%. With a float of $142.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 42300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.11, operating margin of +3.86, and the pretax margin is +2.73.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dana Incorporated is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 624,904. In this transaction EVP &Pres Off-Hwy Technologies of this company sold 35,205 shares at a rate of $17.75, taking the stock ownership to the 3,101 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 400,000 for $17.78, making the entire transaction worth $7,113,360. This insider now owns 354,728 shares in total.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.20 while generating a return on equity of 10.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 728.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.75% during the next five years compared to -20.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Dana Incorporated (DAN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dana Incorporated (DAN)

Looking closely at Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.97 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Dana Incorporated’s (DAN) raw stochastic average was set at 85.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.53. However, in the short run, Dana Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.41. Second resistance stands at $18.67. The third major resistance level sits at $19.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.87.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.53 billion based on 143,353K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,945 M and income totals 197,000 K. The company made 2,535 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -88,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.