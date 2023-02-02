E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) posted a -7.71% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on January 31, 2023, with E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) stock priced at $0.41, down -7.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.435 and dropped to $0.388 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. EJH’s price has ranged from $0.36 to $18.40 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 12.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -166.00%. With a float of $4.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 526 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.36, operating margin of -1.34, and the pretax margin is -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 29.97%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -166.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.78

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Looking closely at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.98 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 1.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 216.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5291, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0859. However, in the short run, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4320. Second resistance stands at $0.4570. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4790. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3850, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3630. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3380.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.52 million, the company has a total of 2,125K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 63,750 K while annual income is -5,430 K.