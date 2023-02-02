Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) EPS growth this year is 7.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 01, 2023, Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) set off with pace as it heaved 2.60% to $227.14. During the day, the stock rose to $229.64 and sunk to $216.91 before settling in for the price of $221.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENPH posted a 52-week range of $118.57-$339.92.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 33.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $135.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $133.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $275.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $248.25.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2260 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.12, operating margin was +15.97 and Pretax Margin of +8.75.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Solar industry. Enphase Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 81.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s President & CEO sold 36,327 shares at the rate of 327.65, making the entire transaction reach 11,902,454 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,131,459. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer sold 15,000 for 326.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,896,339. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,000 in total.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.08) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +10.52 while generating a return on equity of 31.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.80% and is forecasted to reach 5.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 41.31% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 13.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $110.80, and its Beta score is 1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 56.08.

In the same vein, ENPH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.05, a figure that is expected to reach 1.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

Going through the that latest performance of [Enphase Energy Inc., ENPH]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.91 million was inferior to the volume of 4.52 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.83% While, its Average True Range was 13.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 42.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.37% that was higher than 57.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.